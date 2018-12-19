× Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett surprises Seattle students

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett surprised a group of Seattle students this week when he hosted a reading event at West Seattle Elementary School.

Lockett read to the kids during an all-school assembly in partnership with the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program. He also surprised the classroom with the best attendance with a Pizza Hut pizza party.

Lockett, who is a longtime children’s wellness advocate, says he enjoys being able to give back to the community.

“It’s a blessing just to be able to talk to the kids and partner with Pizza Hut for the BOOK IT! Program and talk to the kids about the importance of being able to read,” Lockette said. “It’ll take you far in life just being able to have the knowledge as you continue to get older.”

The school was also awarded a $1,000 grant from Pizza Hut non-profit partner First Book to use towards educational resources, as well as a book donation from the BOOK IT! Program.