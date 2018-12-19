Safeco Field to be renamed T-Mobile Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The home of the Mariners, Safeco Field - will soon be renamed T-Mobile Park. It's part of a new 25-year partnership between T-Mobile and the Seattle Mariners.

Safeco Field will be renamed T-Mobile Park in January of 2019. The Partnership continues through December of 2043.

The deal still needs to be approved by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District.

“The Un-carrier is always shaking things up for the better, and this time we’re going BIG with the Seattle Mariners for all their fans,” said John Legere, T-Mobile CEO. “T-Mobile Park isn’t just some corporate-branded sponsorship to us…this is about supporting the community and our hometown Mariners in building a World Series-caliber team!”

According to a press release, the T-Mobile 'Pen will also feature surprise giveaways and live DJs on select gamedays.

Crews are now in the process of adding T-Mobiles branding throughout the ballpark. Most of the work is expected to be completed by opening day, which is March 28, 2019.