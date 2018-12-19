NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down near Port Orchard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down near Port Orchard Tuesday afternoon, damaging 400-plus homes.

The NWS' preliminary investigation reveals that the tornado lasted about five minutes, from 1:50 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., with wind speeds from 120-130 mph.

The tornado covered a stretch of 1.4 miles that was 250-300 yards wide.

It started on Geiger Road about two miles south of Port Orchard and ended on SE Kerri Court about two miles southeast of Port Orchard in Kitsap County.

This is the strongest tornado in Washington state since 1986, and the last time an EF-2 or stronger hit in December was in 1969.

No serious injuries were reported. The state averages about two and a half tornadoes each year, but December tornadoes are rare.