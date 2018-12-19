× Kroger launches grocery service using driverless cars

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Grocery chain Kroger is starting to deliver using driverless cars.

Kroger customers in Scottsdale, Arizona are the first to try out the new service. Customers place an order through their app. Then the Nuro driverless minivans will go straight to customers’ homes where they can pick up their items.

It costs a $5.95 flat-rate fee and customers can choose either same-day or next-day delivery.

So far, the cars have completed nearly a thousand deliveries.

In Washington, Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer supermarkets. It’s not clear when the driverless car delivery service will expand to the area.