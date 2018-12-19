× Former Seahawks star paying it forward in random act of kindness

RENTON, Wash. – It’s not every day you get to see a football star scanning your groceries at the checkout or better yet pay for them. But today, a few lucky shoppers got a holiday surprise.

Former Seahawks star Cliff Avril showed up to the Fred Meyer store on Renton Center Way SW on Wednesday and posed as a cashier. He then randomly chose shoppers in line and offered to pay for their groceries.

A surprised shopper said she was blessed and it’s the most giving thing you can ever do for families out there.

Avril is a huge supporter of the local community and loves every minute of giving back especially during the holiday season.