Another windstorm: High wind warnings issued for Western Washington

SEATTLE -- The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Thursday on the Washington and Oregon coast. Another warning was issued for inland areas including Seattle, Tacoma and Port Orchard which was just struck by an EF-2 tornado.

Along the coast the warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday with winds from 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

The Weather Service also has issued a coastal flood warning on the Washington coast Thursday with waves up to 28 feet and flooding in low lying areas.

Another high wind warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for areas including Seattle, Bellevue, Bellingham, Tacoma, Bremerton and around Port Orchard, where a rare tornado on Tuesday damaged dozens of homes and other structures.

The Weather Service for Thursday is forecasting winds from 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in those areas.

Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the strongest gusts will be at the beach and in the Bellingham area. Those winds will peak in central Puget Sound at 11:00 a.m. Peaking in the north interior by 3:00 p.m. and calming down by the evening hours.

"Computer models show a few towns such as Port Orchard gusting to 54 mph, Seattle 49 mph, Tacoma 52 mph and Bellingham 53 mph," Walter said. "Saturated soils and weak branches will add to the problems. It will be very wet in the morning but the afternoon will dry up."

