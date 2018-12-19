Another wind storm will bring strong gusts to Western Washington this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A day after a rare tornado wreaked havoc on the Port Orchard community, Western Washington is gearing up for another big wind storm.

The storm will roll in late Wednesday, with the strongest gusts early Thursday morning. The winds are expected to peak around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The strongest part of the storm will be at the beach and near Bellingham but the metro will have strong gusts -- around 40 mph -- Thursday morning.

Another round of heavy rain will accompany this next system so there could be more tree damage due to saturated soils.

Thursday afternoon will be more mellow but isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Friday looks pretty quiet.

Saturday starts out quiet but it looks like another storm Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The mountains keep getting snow, so expect some delays up there due to spin outs. Some colder air comes in around Christmas Eve, so stay tuned.