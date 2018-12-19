Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Video courtesy of Lehigh Valley with Love Media)

BETHLEHEM, Penn. -- It's an annual holiday tradition that's got Christmas trees -- literally -- flying through the air.

The Christmas Tree Toss in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania attracts families young and old to More Miles Automotive. For a small donation, you and your family can grab a Christmas tree by the trunk and chuck it as far as possible. And everyone has their own technique.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, people came out to support the cause. All the donation proceeds go to Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley, a nonprofit organization focused on ending domestic violence.

The tree toss started in 16 years ago in 2002 when the owner of the Meineke Auto Shop Peter Kearns challenged the owner of the More Miles Automotive Mike DeCrosta to a tossing contest. And from there, it turned into a bizarre but popular tradition.