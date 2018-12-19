400+ homes damaged in ‘chaos’ of Port Orchard tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Crews are inspecting hundreds of homes in a community west of Seattle where a rare tornado caused "a lot of chaos" but no serious injuries.

Authorities say as many as 450 homes may have suffered damage.

The twister touched down Tuesday afternoon in Port Orchard, Washington. Local fire officials hoped to complete an initial damage assessment by Wednesday night.

A National Weather Service storm damage survey team was also sent to the scene Wednesday. The services said it was still too soon to give a force reading on the EF scale.

Kitsap County Search and Rescue workers along with search dogs worked into Tuesday night.

Searchers swept the area checking for people who may have been injured or stranded but found none.

The storm severely damaged several homes and caused more than 1,000 to lose power.