Rare tornado damages homes near Port Orchard: NWS

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- The National Weather Service is investigating a tornado that damaged homes in Kitsap County as severe weather moved through the area.
NWS Seattle posted on Twitter that the tornado touched down south of Port Orchard just before 2 p.m. The agency says it is working with local authorities to confirm the extent of the damage.
"Do not attempt to drive in the areas of Lund, Bethel, Salmonberry, Harris and Chase. Those roads are closed," The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Matthew Hargis shared the above video with Q13 News -- showing what appears to be a tornado swirling near several Kitsap County homes and businesses.
"Until we conduct a tornado survey tomorrow morning, we can not speculate on the strength of the tornado," NWS Seattle tweeted.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating reports of houses being hit by trees and other property damage. NWS is planning to send a crew to survey the area Wednesday morning.
It's unclear at this time if any injuries were reported. The American Red Cross said in a release it is opening an evacuation center for those impacted by the tornado. The center will open at 4 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave SE.
People in the area took to social media to share photos and videos of the storm. Maria Prescott shared this video:
