Rare tornado damages homes near Port Orchard: NWS

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- The National Weather Service is investigating a tornado that damaged homes in Kitsap County as severe weather moved through the area.

NWS Seattle posted on Twitter that the tornado touched down south of Port Orchard just before 2 p.m. The agency says it is working with local authorities to confirm the extent of the damage.

KCSO, Port Orchard PD and several fire agencies have responded to a weather event that has caused catastrophic damage in the Port Orchard area. Most of the damage is contained to the area and neighborhoods east and south of WalMart....more — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) December 18, 2018

"Do not attempt to drive in the areas of Lund, Bethel, Salmonberry, Harris and Chase. Those roads are closed," The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Matthew Hargis shared the above video with Q13 News -- showing what appears to be a tornado swirling near several Kitsap County homes and businesses.

Based on radar imagery & video evidence, a tornado touched down south of Port Orchard this afternoon shortly before 2 PM. We continue to work with EM partners on the extent of damage. We will not be able to survey the area before dark tonight - will send a team tomorrow morning. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2018

"Until we conduct a tornado survey tomorrow morning, we can not speculate on the strength of the tornado," NWS Seattle tweeted.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating reports of houses being hit by trees and other property damage. NWS is planning to send a crew to survey the area Wednesday morning.

It's unclear at this time if any injuries were reported. The American Red Cross said in a release it is opening an evacuation center for those impacted by the tornado. The center will open at 4 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave SE.

People in the area took to social media to share photos and videos of the storm. Maria Prescott shared this video:

