KENMORE, Wash. -- The Sammamish River bridge in the Kenmore area is completely shut down.

The bridge is on 68th Avenue near the Inglewood Golf Club.

Officials said a sinkhole developed under the southbound lanes when crews were working on a boring project south of the bridge Monday evening.

Traffic is being diverted to 96th Ave NE in Bothell. Commuters in this area are asked to find alternate routes until further notice.

There's no timeline on when the bridge will reopen.