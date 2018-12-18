Pedestrian killed in Kent hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Troopers with Washington State Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kent involving a pedestrian.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a pedestrian was crossing near the crosswalk at 84th Avenue and SB 167.

The driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene.

A passerby noticed the victim and stopped to help, but it was too late. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson said it appears the driver of the vehicle that killed the pedestrian kept going onto 167. There's no description yet on the driver or the vehicle involved.

"Even though it was early, this is a pretty busy area," Johnson said. "Anyone that saw something maybe they didn’t think was important … we’d love to hear from them."