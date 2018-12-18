Death investigation underway in Renton; 1 in custody

RENTON, Wash. — A person is in custody Tuesday evening as authorities investigate a death in Renton.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Smithers Avenue S at about 8:30 p.m. for a reported domestic situation.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that “one of the family members” was killed during that incident. Another person was taken into custody.

At approx 8:30 p.m. tonight, Ofcrs were called to a domestic situation in the area of 4700 block of Smithers Ave S. During the incident one of the family members was killed. 1 person is in custody & Detectives are on scene for the investigation. No further details at this time pic.twitter.com/zraMkQ7HAV — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 19, 2018

Officials are still investigating the death and no other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated