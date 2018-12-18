Death investigation underway in Renton; 1 in custody

RENTON, Wash. — A person is in custody Tuesday evening as authorities investigate a death in Renton.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Smithers Avenue S at about 8:30 p.m. for a reported domestic situation.
The Renton Police Department tweeted that “one of the family members” was killed during that incident. Another person was taken into custody.
Officials are still investigating the death and no other information has been released.
47.437484 -122.208629