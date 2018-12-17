Suspect sought in armed robbery of Bothell pot shop that’s been hit multiple times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Snohomish County deputies need your help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a Bothell pot shop.

Surveillance video shows an armed man walk into the Local Roots Marijuana store Saturday night and demand cash.

The shop's owner told Q13 that the shop has been hit multiple times over the past four years.

This is the best look at the suspect's face.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who recognizes him. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).