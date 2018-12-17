Series of storms brings wind, rain throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A series of storms are lined up and are heading this way.

Now through Tuesday morning will be wet and gusty.

The strongest gusts will be at the beach and near Bellingham through Monday night. Tuesday will be wet with passing squalls and isolated thunderstorms.

It will be gusty again Tuesday afternoon as another front rolls through. The rain will add up to an inch or more for most areas, which means we will have standing water on the roads and some urban flooding.

Rivers will run high and fast and some flooding is expected.

There looks to be a break Wednesday with some sunny periods. Thursday will have another sloppy storm with rain, wind and mountain snow.

Friday looks reasonable for the Winter Solstice at 2:22 p.m. After Friday we will start to gain daylight!

Another storm comes in Sunday and next Monday, and this one looks colder for more rain, wind and mountain snow. Right now it doesn't look like a White Christmas.