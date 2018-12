× Seattle police investigating International District stabbing

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured Monday evening .

About 6 p.m., Seattle police were called to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of South Jackson Street. An adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an assault, police said.

The suspect fled the area, police said.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.