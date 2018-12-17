× Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright to practice this week

SEATTLE — A bit of good news came out of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Monday press conference.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright – who has missed 11 games this season due to a lingering knee injury — will practice this week.

Carroll: KJ Wright will practice this week and we'll see how he does. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) December 17, 2018

Carroll would not give a definitive answer to him playing this weekend against the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field. But news of him on the practice field is certainly welcome.

Wright has been a stalwart of the Hawks’ defensive backfield since 2011. A Pro Bowl player in 2016, Wright suffered a knee injury in the last preseason game this year and underwent surgery.

He came back for two games, but left midway through the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams in Week 10 after aggravating the injury.

Carroll gave some other updates on injury fronts. Of course, it’s early in the week to have anything set in stone.

Carroll on DJ Fluker: "Gonna know in the next few days. Can't tell you. Hoping he'll have a chance." #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) December 17, 2018