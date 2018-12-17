Playoffs on hold, at least for now – Here’s what the media is saying after Seahawks’ loss

With a win Sunday in Santa Clara, the Seahawks would have clinched a playoff berth.

That did not happen.

Instead, Seattle fell 26-23 in overtime. That snapped a 10-game winning streak over the rival San Francisco 49ers and dropped Seattle to 8-6 on the season.

The good news? Seattle still controls its fate in the NFC, even if the postseason celebration will have to wait.

Here’s what some in the media were saying about the Seahawks’ loss:

Surprisingly competitive.

Sports Illustrated’s Gary Gramling pointed out that the game was notably chippy, especially from the 49ers standpoint.

“The Niners’ overtime win had the feel of a rivalry game (which isn’t good news for the Seahawks, considering the state of the 49ers right now),” he wrote. “I counted four personal fouls in the second half, and lots of jawing along the way. For Seattle, chalk the loss up to the short-week road trip, and go get at least a split at home (Kansas City and Arizona) to finish out the year.”

Not so fast.

Charean Williams of ProFootball Talk says the loss means Seattle will have to wait at least another week to clinch a playoff spot, and it is largely because of penalties.

“All the 49ers needed was one more chance . . . and one more Seahawks’ penalty,” she wrote. “The 49ers threw an incomplete pass on second-and-15 on their winning drive, but Shaquill Griffin was flagged for pass interference. It set up San Francisco at the Seattle 41. Jeff Wilson ran 23 yards on the next three downs, and Robbie Gould hit a 36-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining in overtime to win it. The Seahawks had 14 penalties for 148 yards, including, on one drive, three 15-yard penalties.”

Notable Niners victory.

Jeremy Bergman with NFL.com looked at the historic win for San Francisco.

“The 49ers’ upset victory was their first win over Seattle since December of 2013, when Jim Harbaugh was roaming the sidelines, Colin Kaepernick was under center and fans were perched up high at the Stick,” he wrote. “But enough about the past. The future looked bright in rainy Santa Clara. San Francisco saw impressive afternoons from its young studs in the front seven. DeForest Buckner reached 11 sacks on the season with a dynamic two-sack, 10-tackle performance. Fred Warner was special again in the middle of Robert Saleh’s defense. Unfortunately for general manager John Lynch and Niners brass, San Francisco did lose a lot of ground in the race for the draft’s No. 1 overall pick. After entering Sunday with the top slot, the 49ers (4-10) fell to fourth in line for the first selection with the win, behind the Cardinals (3-11), Raiders (3-11) and Jets (4-10). One step forward, one step back, I suppose.”

All is not lost.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson pointed out that despite the loss, the Seahawks playoff chances remain high.

“The good news: Live projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index still give the Seahawks a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs,” he wrote. “They would guarantee their spot with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night. They could lose that game and still get in by beating the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale, according to FiveThirtyEight.com data. The website also lists Seattle with a 70 percent chance of making it even with losses in both games.”