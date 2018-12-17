Man dressed in giraffe costume robs Arlington store at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- Deputies in Snohomish County are looking for the man who walked into the Trafton General Store in Arlington wearing a giraffe suit and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. Friday to the general store in the 12100 block of SR-530 NE in Arlington.

The suspect walked into the store wearing a giraffe costume and face cover. He pointed a pepper spray gun at the employee and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

Detectives believe the suspect's vehicle is dark colored, possibly blue with a rack on top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845 and reference case #2018-177034.