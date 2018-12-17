“Heroes and Helpers” spreads holiday cheer with Target shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Officers with Seattle Police Department helped dozens of economically disadvantaged children and their families have a special holiday season.

About 75 children took part in the "Heroes and Helpers" program Sunday at the Target location downtown Seattle.

Each child received a $100 Target Gift Card to purchase gifts for their family.

According to the Seattle Police Foundation website, "police officers helped keep track of spending and assisted the children in selecting appropriate gifts for each family member."

"Heroes and Helpers reminds youth that there are community programs available to assist them and support them, including the Seattle Police Department and Target.​"

