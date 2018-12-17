Candy Cane Lane, a Seattle Christmas tradition, wows onlookers year after year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you've never taken a scenic drive or stroll down Candy Cane Lane, you're missing out on a unique Seattle Christmas tradition.

Every year since 1949, NE Park Road in the Ravenna neighborhood turns into a Christmas wonderland known as Candy Cane Lane.

The row of almost two dozen homes is adorned with sleighs, reindeer, thousands of lights and, of course -- lots of candy canes. Chris Collins, a Candy Cane Lane resident who has lived on the street since the 1960s, said you can tell which homeowners have been around the longest, because their ornate candy canes are made of stove pipe.

"If you tell people you live on Candy Cane Lane, they know where it is," Collins said.

Some nights, you might even be able to enjoy live music on your stroll. Santa himself is also known to make appearances from time to time.

The festive display runs from 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The magic continues through New Year's Day.