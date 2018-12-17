Seahawks players shop for Christmas with kids in Renton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Some lucky Seahawks fans got a chance to participate in a special shopping spree with two players from the team Monday in Renton.

Selected children were given a $100 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card, and they had Seattle Seahawks' linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Nick Vannett on hand to help them spend it.

Kids and their families had one hour to shop with Wright and Vannett.

"You know everyone loves Christmas, best holiday there is," Wright said. "Kids come out and pick out what they wanted. It's really special, so me an Nick came out to help them out with their gifts ... it's a blessing!"