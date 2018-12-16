Q13 FOX Season of Giving

Safety Bradley McDougald injures knee, doubtful to return against 49ers

Posted 2:10 PM, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14PM, December 16, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Bradley McDougald of Seattle Seahawks tackles Amari Cooper of Oakland Raiders during the NFL International series match between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

SEAHAWKS — Seattle Seahawks Safety Bradley McDougald injured his knee against the 49ers Sunday, and was viewed as doubtful to return during the game.

McDougald started the game Sunday. But was taken out sometime in the second quarter with the injury.

He was spotted riding a stationary bike on the sideline, but was still listed as doubtful. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

McDougald suffered a knee injury earlier this season in the second half of the 25-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was not immediately known if the injury was on his same knee.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

