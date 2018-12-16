× Safety Bradley McDougald injures knee, doubtful to return against 49ers

SEAHAWKS — Seattle Seahawks Safety Bradley McDougald injured his knee against the 49ers Sunday, and was viewed as doubtful to return during the game.

McDougald started the game Sunday. But was taken out sometime in the second quarter with the injury.

McDougald with a knee injury. Doubtful to return. This is not turning into a good day for Seattle. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) December 16, 2018

He was spotted riding a stationary bike on the sideline, but was still listed as doubtful. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

McDougald suffered a knee injury earlier this season in the second half of the 25-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was not immediately known if the injury was on his same knee.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.