Penny out, but Baldwin expected to play vs. 49ers

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their three running backs Sunday after rookie Rashaad Penny was ruled out with a knee injury.

Penny, linebacker K.J. Wright and safety Maurice Alexander were all listed out in Sunday’s inactive list.

Seahawks inactives vs. the 49ers pic.twitter.com/4NkuaERboo — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2018

Doug Baldwin, who missed practice this week due to groin and hip issues, was expected to play. He was spotted on the field in warm-ups Sunday.

Doug Baldwin just came out. Expected to play today for #Seahawks according to Carroll on Friday. pic.twitter.com/UbHxsEd5DU — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) December 16, 2018

“I’m healthy to go. I’m going to go. They’re planning for me to play,” said Baldwin Friday, who will face friend and former teammate Richard Sherman for the second time in three weeks.

Seattle beat San Francisco 43-16 earlier this month at CenturyLink Field.

The two teams will face off again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in Santa Clara, California, and the game will be broadcast on Q13 Fox.