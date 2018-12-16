× Man and his dog found dead in water near Ballard Locks

SEATTLE — A man and his dog were found dead Sunday in the water near the Ballard Locks.

About 4:45 p.m., Seattle Fire was called to a report of a person missing near a boat in the 3000 block of West Commodore Way, just east of the locks.

A man in his 50s was pulled from about 17-feet of water near his boat, Seattle Fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said. Fire crews preformed lifesaving efforts for some time but could not revive him.

Fire officials received reports that the man was playing with his two dogs near his boat when he was last seen. One of the man’s dogs was also found dead in the water.

Another survived, Tinsley said.

The man’s identity and the exact cause of his death were not immediately released.