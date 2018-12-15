× Man killed in shooting at party at Edmonds Senior Center

EDMONDS, Wash — A large party at the Edmonds Senior Center ended in gunfire with one man dead and two people arrested.

According to the Edmonds Police Department, the senior center on Railroad Avenue had been rented for a party of more than 100 people Friday night. At some point during the party a fight broke out and shots were fired.

When officers arrived on scene they found the body of a 23-year-old man from SeaTac outside the senior center. He had been shot.

In a press release, Edmonds police said an officer who was patrolling the area near the senior center at the time heard the shots and chased a vehicle he saw leaving the parking lot. The chase eventually ended in the Westgate area on Edmonds Way and three people inside the vehicle were detained and interviewed overnight.

By Saturday morning, detectives said they were able to determine one of the passengers in the vehicle was the shooter. He is identified as a 21-year-old man from the SeaTac area. Police say the driver is a 21-year-old man also from SeaTac. Both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The driver was booked for eluding a police officer and the suspected shooter for second degree murder. The third person in the vehicle was interviewed and released.

The cause of the fight and shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or submit tips to Epdtips@Edmondswa.gov.