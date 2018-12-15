× Local animal shelter gives back this holiday season

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Thousands of homeless dogs and cats will be spending the holidays in animal shelters this season without a place to call home.

But thanks to The Rescue Bank, a program of GreaterGood.org, has joined forces with Seattle Humane to help those pets in need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Together, their goal is to donate 10,000 pounds of pet food, toys, and supplies to thousands of homeless Seattle dogs and cats in shelters all over the city.

On Friday, the delivery truck carrying the much-need donations arrived at Seattle Humane to unload all the gifts.

Volunteers say the Rescue Bank Holiday Gift Drop is an effort to help get more pets adopted and more homeless pets off the street.