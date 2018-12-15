× Kent police work to determine if hit-and-run, shooting are connected

KENT, Wash. — Detectives are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash and shooting that killed a man, and left two others hurt early Saturday in Kent.

Police said the man killed was found in the roadway along the 23900 block of 104th Avenue Southeast. A sergeant at the scene told Q13 News they believe the victim was struck by a vehicle that has not been located.

No description of the suspects or suspect vehicle has been released.

Officers also responded to reports of a shooting nearby at Sam’s Sports Bar, which is located on the 23800 block of 104th Avenue Southeast.

Witnesses said the shooting happened during a fight, and two 21-year-old men were hurt, according to Kent police. Both shooting victims were treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

“It is unknown at this time the relationship of the deceased male to the incident at Sam’s Sports Bar,” Kent police officials wrote in Facebook post. “Kent detectives continue to investigate and gather information of circumstances that unfolded.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Kent Police Department.