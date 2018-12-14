Woman watching storm in Bothell critically injured by falling tree

BOTHELL — A woman was critically injured by a falling tree while she was outside watching Friday night’s storm.

Around 7 p.m., a woman in her 60s was outside watching the storm with her neighbors in the 12800 Block of 190th Place NE. While watching, a tree fell and hit her in the neck, Bothell police said.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

Her identity was not immediately released.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.