More than 100,000 without power as storm hits the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — High winds toppled trees and power lines, causing thousands to lose power and roads to be closed across Washington.

Outages were reported all over the area, with more than 100,000 people in the dark.

Around 7:30 p.m., more than 44,000 people were without power in Seattle.

UPDATE: Power outages are still impacting 44,000+ customers across Seattle. Power has been restored to a few neighborhoods and our crews will continue to work to restore power to all. We'll continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xLFQXCxyZO — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) December 15, 2018

Nearly 10,000 people were in the dark near Gig Harbor in Pierce County, according to Peninsula Light Company.

Puget Sound Energy reported nearly 50,000 outages across the region. Their website was down at 8:10 p.m.

Multiple reports of people without lights were coming in to Snohomish County PUD. At 8:11 p.m., nearly 50,000 people were without power.

The city of Port Angeles declared a state of emergency due to severe wind conditions and power loss Friday night.

Lights were out “countywide” in the afternoon, according to Clallam County PUD. Officials said the Port Angeles Police Department was dealing with a high volume of calls for service since early morning.

Officials encouraged people in Clallam County to begin “conserving water” wherever possible.

Due to the system wide power outage, the PUD is asking all customers to begin conserving water wherever possible effective immediately. Please consider using water for essential purposes only. — Clallam County PUD (@ClallamPUD) December 15, 2018

West of Port Angeles, Washington, downed trees and power lines caused the temporary closure of 22 miles of state Route 112. Utility companies said thousands of customers lost power around the northern Olympic Peninsula.

Winds also pummeled the Washington coast.

Olympic National Park officials closed the visitor center in Port Angeles, Hurricane Ridge Road and the Hoh Visitor Center for the day.

Wind damage was reported nearly everywhere in Western Washington, with Bothell, Medina, Tacoma and other places reporting power lines on roads.

Tree, power lines down on a @KCMetroVans vehicle in Bothell. 3-4 adults are trapped inside. @BothellFire tells me that they are unharmed and doing fine, but are stuck till @SnoPUD arrives on scene. Meridian closed at 240th as a result. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/HBMYMeZnNQ — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) December 15, 2018

A wind advisory for the Puget Sound from Skagit down to Lewis counties was extended until 10 p.m. Friday. Heavy rains and gusts of wind were expected to continue through the evening.