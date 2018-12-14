Suspects sought after shooting, robbery at Renton convenience store

RENTON, Wash. – Renton Police are looking for two males who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and shot a clerk in the hand.

According to Renton PD, the robbery and shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of NE Sunset Blvd.

The clerk told officers he was outside of the store when two males approached him, each holding a handgun.

They had their faces covered and demanded that the clerk open the cash register. When the clerk was slow to move, the two suspects reportedly started beating him. One of them fired his gun during the struggle, striking the clerk in the hand.

The suspects took money from the register, as well as other merchandise from the store before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Renton Police Department at 425-430-7500 and reference case 18-15445.