Marysville Pilchuck High School placed in lockdown for ‘crowd control issues’ following fight

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Crowd control measures were needed after a fight involving five students broke out Friday at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

A number of police were called to the school after the fight broke out, Marysville School District Superintendent Jason Thompson said in a letter to families. The school was placed in a modified lockdown.

Students were dismissed at their regular times, Thompson said.

No weapons were involved, and minor injuries were reported.

We responded to a fight involving 5 students at Marysville Pilchuck High School. No weapons involved, minor injuries. School was placed in lockdown for crowd control issues. Police currently investigating. — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) December 14, 2018

Disciplinary issues are being handled by the school, and any legal issues will be handled by the Marysville Police Department, Thompson said.

Thompson said there was a spread of “misinformation and rumors” following fights, especially on social media. School officials believe there was video taken of the fight by students. Rather than post it to social media, he encouraged students to share the information with school officials.

“We encourage open dialog with our students, and encourage you to talk with your students this evening and weekend to help dispel rumors and ease tension,” Thompson said.