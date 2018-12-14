Police investigate deadly stabbing in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on E. 26th Street Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded about 11:15 p.m. to a stabbing in the 100 block of East 26th Street.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he later died.

A possible suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot, but investigators did not find the suspect.

The victim has not been identified, and investigators have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police.