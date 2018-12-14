Live wires fall on van, briefly trapping 6 in Bothell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bothell, Wash. -- Six people - including three children - were trapped in a van after a tree and power lines fell on their vehicle Friday night in Bothell.

Around 7 p.m., a tree fell on the the vehicle near the intersection of 240th Street SE and Meridian Avenue South. The tree took down power wires, which also landed on the van.

No injuries were originally reported, but the group didn't get out because of the downed wires.

Tree, power lines down on a @KCMetroVans vehicle in Bothell. 3-4 adults are trapped inside. @BothellFire tells me that they are unharmed and doing fine, but are stuck till @SnoPUD arrives on scene. Meridian closed at 240th as a result. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/HBMYMeZnNQ — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) December 15, 2018

Fire crews and police managed to get everyone out after some time. The roadway was expected to be closed for a few hours.