Storm slams Washington, leaving thousands without power
Q13 FOX Season of Giving

Live wires fall on van, briefly trapping 6 in Bothell

Posted 9:27 PM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:10PM, December 14, 2018

Bothell, Wash. -- Six people - including three children - were trapped in a van after a tree and power lines fell on their vehicle Friday night in Bothell.

Around 7 p.m., a tree fell on the the vehicle near the intersection of 240th Street SE and Meridian Avenue South. The tree took down power wires, which also landed on the van.

No injuries were originally reported, but the group didn't get out because of the downed wires.

Fire crews and police managed to get everyone out after some time. The roadway was expected to be closed for a few hours.