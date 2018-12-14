Jack gives out, bus falls on 2 workers at Seattle tire shop

SEATTLE — Two men were seriously hurt when a jack gave out, sending a bus crashing down on top of them.

Firefighters were called around noon Friday to an address matching a Les Schwab Tire Center in south Seattle.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the two men were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. The 29-year-old man was listed in serious condition and the 55-year-old in critical condition.

No further details have been released.

