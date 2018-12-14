Hai Le: Wanted sex offender convicted of child rape, finding prey online

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Parents: You’re looking at one of the scariest reasons why it’s so important for your kids to be safe on the Internet.

Hai Le is a convicted child rapist and known cyberspace creep. His prey was a 13-year-old girl he met online in 2001, lying to her that he was a teen too, when he was really 28, grooming her, then meeting up with her, taking her to his home in Pierce County — and raping her.

Now, he’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County — and needs to be found before he’s logging-on with more young victims.

“He uses the Internet and different devices and different types of applications that 13, 14-year-old girls use. He’s been convicted of rape twice and he’s supposed to report and he’s not, so he could be anywhere in that virtual world doing this again,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Hai Le is 44 years old, 5’5” and weighs 135 pounds.

He’s been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender before.

Detectives say Le is just one of so many online predators who kids need to be protected from. “If you’re going to have your kids on the Internet, find out who they’re talking to. Through these different applications, through these different types of programs and unfortunately when they think they’re talking to another 13-year-old boy, they could just as easily be talking to a suspect like this who’s intentionally grooming girls to make them victims,” said Det. Troyer.

If you know how get him back on the map in Pierce County, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.