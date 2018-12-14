Gabriel Artz: Felon fresh out of prison for attacking neighbor with baseball bat — already in wind and wanted

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High Violent Offender, Gabriel Artz, recently got out of prison for attacking his neighbor with a baseball bat — and is already in the wind – wanted for Escape by the Department of Corrections in Benton County.

His slew of convictions include multiple assaults, burglary, obstructing police — and illegally having a gun.

He was living in Kennewick for a short while after getting out of prison and has also lived in Benton City.

He’s 27 years old, 5’9” and weighs 160 pounds

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and you’ll get paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.