Cheston Isom: Wanted 9-time felon accused of unleashing terror on couple, two kids

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The search is on for violent 9- time felon, Cheston Isom, accused of terrorizing a couple and two kids.

Police say the victims — the children and a man and a woman — were inside an apartment on Delridge Way in West Seattle last week, when their sliding glass door got shattered by a bullet and Isom — armed with a gun — invaded their home. “Without any warning at all, the suspect has this gun and he just flat-out shoots this guy, so the guy that got hit fights with the suspect and then the victim, who got shot, takes out the door, so he knows this guy will follow him, which he did and he’s able to out run him, but the suspect keeps going too,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Both kids and the woman inside the apartment were unharmed, but extremely traumatized as you can imagine.

The shooting victim got hit in the shoulder. He survived, but has had to endure several surgeries.

Isom has been on the run ever since and is considered extremely ‘armed and dangerous.’ “Described as being very mentally unstable. He doesn’t like the cops, in fact, there’s been several warnings to the police out there, about this guy. This particular case is Assault in the 1st Degree. We’re very fortunate it isn’t homicide, actually, but Assault in the 1st Degree, very serious charge. He already has 9 prior felony convictions, so he’s out there and we want him,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

He’s 27 years old, 5’9” and weighs 210 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous – you never give your name – and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.