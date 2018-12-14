Andrea Webly: Convicted felon wanted after failing to show up to do time for new crime

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Andrea Webly is a convicted felon who got busted for possession of meth and heroin. After doing everything right and showing up to all her court hearings, she pled guilty to a drug charge, but never showed up to start her prison time like she promised the court, so now she has a warrant for her arrest in King County.

“Detectives have been in contact with her dad, who said, ‘Yes, she knows she was supposed to go and turn herself in,’ but she’s refusing to do so and then he’s refusing to help us, to tell us where she’s at, so detectives have been looking for her for some time,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “We believe she’s possibly driving a red truck. The dad won’t confirm the color, or if she’s even driving a truck anymore, but that’s the last information we had, so we’re hoping someone recognizes her picture. She’s got a lot of tattoos, maybe someone will recognize her tattoos and if they do that they could call in a tip, so our detectives can go and pick her up and put her in prison, where she had agreed to go and where she plead guilty to and where she needs to be.”

Webly has felony convictions for several identity theft charges, drugs, criminal impersonation and illegally having a gun.

She’s 37 years old, 5’6”, weighs 180 pounds and also spells her last name “Webley.”

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to her arrest.