Stormy pattern continues Friday, high wind warning issued for the coast

SEATTLE — Rain, rain, rain.

Seems like that’s all we’ve seen in the past few days.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says this pattern will continue through most of next week.

And we’ll see some strong winds starting Friday.

Friday will start out mild and dry, but a cold front will blow through with more rain and wind, Kelley said. The Northwest Weather Service predicts wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

Windy Friday expected. High Wind Warning in effect for the coast where wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph. High uncertainty remains inland where we could see high winds of 50 to 60 mph or we could see much less wind. Best to be prepared! #wawx pic.twitter.com/qmpmEXSScS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 14, 2018

The strongest gusts will be at the beach and in Bellingham, Kelley said. Wind could create local power outages.

The rain and wind will end Friday night but mountain snow will head to the mountains after Thursday’s brief warm-up.

Saturday will be nice by December standards. There will even be some sun breaks.

Sunday will have more wind and mountain snow.