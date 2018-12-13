Santa’s elves help families in need with annual toy drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Q13 continues our season of giving by teaming up with Les Schwab Tire Centers for our annual Holiday Toy Drive. Families that struggle to buy gifts for their kids this holiday season will get help from Santa and his elves.

But long before delivery day, there’s a lot of work that goes into making the holiday extra special.

Santa’s workshop is where many volunteers are hard at work. Volunteers include Les Schwab employees, their families and other helpful elves. Each helper receives a list of families. Moms, dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles will receive gifts, and the kids are the most important.

Toys that have been donated get sorted by age group. Volunteers sort through the items to find the perfect gift for each family member. Then it’s on to wrapping. No experience is required, because it’s not what the outside looks like but how these kids will feel on the inside on Christmas morning.

Donations of any unwrapped toy are being accepted through Tuesday, December 18, at any Western Washington Les Schwab location. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to help these families in need with food and other essentials.