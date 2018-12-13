Allan Clarke: Child rape survivor speaks out after suspect claims ‘Catch me if you can’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGONA, Wash. -- Police and the King County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit are searching for an accused child rapist who vows he'll never be caught.

And they need your help to find him.

Detectives say 35-year-old Allan Robert Clarke started molesting his niece when she was just 11 years old. The victim, Bekah Luna, spoke to Q13 News in hopes of catching him.

"I had to come to a place in myself and I had to stand-up and speak for the injustice that I felt," Luna said.

The abuse began when she was 11 years old. When Luna was 17, she got pregnant. Without the support of her family, she went to police for the first time in 2013.

The investigation stalled when Luna had second thoughts and lost her will.

"I just say it was the shame really and embarrassment that was just crippling," she said. "It kept me down."

But this April, she went back to detectives in search of justice.

Sgt. James Schrimpsher with the Algona Police Department worked on Luna's case. He said Clarke has a history that includes assault, theft, harassment and burglary. They used DNA to determine that Luna had Clarke's child.

"We 99.999 percent identified Mr. Clarke as the father of the victim's child," Sgt. Schrimpsher said.

Now, King County Prosecutors have charged him with Child Molestation 1st Degree, Rape of Child 3rd Degree, Child Molestation 1st Degree and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor 1st Degree. Clarke has a $150,000 warrant for his arrest.

Luna hopes sharing her story will help detectives find her uncle. He's posted to his Facebook page, saying "Catch me if you can."

Luna said the posts have put her in battle mode. She also hopes others facing the same demons begin to heal.

"If your body is violated you have the right to stand up and say this is mine," Luna said. "Nobody else has the right to touch me whether you're a child or adult and shake your first and tell your story even if your voice is shaken."

Clarke is an 8-time convicted felon with busts for Harassment, Displaying a Weapon, Theft 1st Degree, Theft 3rd Degree as well as Domestic Violence Assault and Drug Possession.

He is 5'09", 175 pound with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. It is possible that Clarke has fled to Florida where family may be hiding him. If you can tell officers anything that will lead to his location, call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App that you can download for free to your phone or go to http://www.P3Tips.com.