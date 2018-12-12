Vitaminwater will pay you $100,000 to ditch your smartphone for a year

ST. LOUIS – Do you think you could go without your smartphone for a whole day? How about a whole year?

Vitamin Water is willing to bet you can’t do it. The company unveiled a challenge for 2019 with an award of $100,000 to a person who can go without their smartphone for 365 days.

You can enter the contest by sharing on Instagram or Twitter why you feel you’re up for the challenge, including the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

Vitamin Water will choose one participant who will trade their smartphone for a 2000’s era calling-only phone. If the challenger makes it for six months they get $ 10,000, and if they make it for the full year they win a $100,000

The entry period starts Tuesday, December 11 at 8 a.m. ET and ends Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can enter up to four times.

Vitamin Water didn’t go into detail about how they’ll monitor the contest but said lie detector tests will be involved.