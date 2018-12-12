× Stevens Pass opens for ski season ‘It’s better late than never’

STEVENS PASS – Wednesday was opening day at Stevens Pass and with the season starting a little later than last year, many people had some pent up excitement.

Snow fell hard all day Wednesday the prior two days saw 23 inches fall finally accumulating enough for ski season to kick off at Stevens Pass.

“All the pent up waiting,” said one snowboarder.

“This is a way bigger opening day than last year,” said one skier.

“It’s better late than never,” said another skier.

Vail resorts recently purchased Stevens Pass, it’s the same company that owns Whistler Blackcomb.

Several people told Q13 News that they wondered if things would feel different with the new ownership but so far many saying it feels like the same place.

Stevens Pass says they are planning on replacing and upgrading two chairlifts and they will also provide better food options.

With more snow on the way new terrain will open daily. This time next week they expect the entire terrain to be open to snowboarders and skiers.

Tim Pettigrew is the new General Manager of Stevens Pass and he moved to Washington state from Utah recently.

“Actually Utah has nothing on this the mountains here are bigger you know they are bigger than the ones in Utah,” Pettigrew said.

Stevens Pass says the tentative closing day this season is April 21st but that all depends on visitation and snow conditions.