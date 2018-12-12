Season of Giving: Bellevue volunteers offer baby basics for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diapers are a critical but often overlooked need, especially during the holiday season.

That's where Baby Basics of Bellevue comes in.

Since 2012, the volunteer organization has distributed more than 300+ diapers to those in need in the Bellevue community. That's more then 250,000 diapers and counting!

Kim Stone is the Executive Director of baby basics and says getting the diapers is a huge help for those they serve, adding that free diapers allow families to focus on other necessities like food, medicine and rent.

"Getting together with the community with a bunch of kids and having our kids meet and do crafts and eat food is just perfect for this time of year, " said one mom who attended this year's annual Baby Basics Christmas party at Bellevue Presbyterian Church.

If you'd like to learn more call (425)454-3084 x3205

or email babybasicsbellevue@live.com

Diaper distributions are held on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at Bellevue Presbyterian Church. The group is sponsored by BelPres, the Bellevue School District, Hopelink and Jubilee Reach.