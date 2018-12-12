Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks out for season with knee injury

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will miss the rest of the season.

That was the news Wednesday from coach Pete Carroll after Kendricks suffered a knee injury Monday night against the Vikings.

The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, California. That game will be broadcast on Q13 Fox.

Carroll said Kendricks will have surgery on his knee and be placed on injured reserve. The linebacker will need at least 6-8 weeks to recover, he added.

“It’s just been such a difficult season for Mychal,” Carroll said. “My heart goes out to him. He wants to be a part of this thing so badly.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the injury was a broken tibia.

Seattle signed Kendricks in September after he had been released by the Browns. He pleaded guilty to insider trading before that and will be sentenced in January.

Kendricks played in four games this season with the Seahawks, recording two sacks and 20 tackles. Monday’s win over the Vikings was his first game back with the team after an eight-game suspension by the NFL for the insider trading.

Carroll said Kendricks suffered the injury early in the game Monday but was able to play through it.

“He got caught in a situation where he got hit on the outside of his knee and it got him,” Carroll said. “In unbelievable fashion he finished the game.”

Kendricks had been filling in for former Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright, who has missed all but three game this season due to a knee injury. Carroll said Wright participated in the team’s walkthrough earlier in the day but will not be ready to play this week.

“I watched him run yesterday and he looks good,” Carroll said of Wright. “He’s getting close. This will be an important week to just kind of work him back in and then hopefully in a couple weeks we’ll get a chance to get him back.”

That leaves Austin Calitro as the likely starter against San Francisco. He’s played in every game for Seattle this season, starting four of them.

“We feel like we have a guy that we’ve developed as a starter stepping up,” Carroll said of Calitro.

Carroll said offensive guard D.J. Fluker is still being evaluated. He was out of Monday’s game with a hamstring injury and replaced by Jordan Simmons.

Receiver Doug Baldwin also participated in the walkthrough, but Carroll said it is too early to tell if he will be able to return from injury Sunday yet or not.

Carroll said defensive back Maurice Alexander suffered a concussion in Monday’s game and running back Rashaad Penny was resting with a sore knee Wednesday. The team will know more about their status later this week, Carroll said.