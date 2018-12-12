Families in Bellevue receive priceless gift of diapers during Christmas party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bellevue, WA- Families in need gathered at Bellevue's Presbyterian Church for a night of food, crafts, and diapers.

Baby Basics of Bellevue held their Christmas party for low-income families and handed out diapers, a gift all moms and dads know to be priceless.

Baby Basics is volunteer organization that has supported families in need for several years. The organization has donated diapers to more than 300 babies since 2012.

Volunteers say diapers make the perfect gift this time of year, and make a huge difference for families living paycheck to paycheck.

Baby Basics hosts several events throughout the year at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church. The organization is available to parents on the second Tuesday of each month.