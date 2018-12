SHELTON, Wash. — This is something you don’t see everyday.

An emu – the world’s second-largest bird – got loose Wednesday on State Route 3 north of Shelton, Washington State Patrol troopers said.

Shelton #WSP Troopers had their hands full with this feathered hitchhiker on SR 3 north of Shelton. The emu was successfully lead off the road utilizing a trail of bread crumbs from a PB&J sandwich and is back with its owner, safe and out of the roadway. #YourWSP #NeverADullDay pic.twitter.com/n2jRVdsO55 — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) December 12, 2018

It slowed traffic down briefly. Troopers and the bird’s owners led the bird off the road with a trail of peanut butter and jelly crumbs.

The bird – a native to Australia – is back with it’s handlers, troopers said.

There was no immediate word on how the bird got loose, or if it’s owners lived near SR 3.