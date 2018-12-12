Crash involving 3 semis blocks southbound I-5 in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — A crash involving three semi trucks and a box truck was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon in Lacey.
There were serious injuries, the Washington State Patrol said.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 2:45 p.m.
Southbound traffic was being diverted onto the Martin Way exit, officials said. They encouraged people to avoid the area.
WSDOT officials said it would be four hours until the roadway would reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.