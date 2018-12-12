Bellevue Police ask for public’s help to find suspect accused of shooting his cousin

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police are asking for the public’s help to find Juan Carlos Chavez Bedolla accused of shooting his cousin at a party on December 2nd. The victim survived.

Detectives say the 30-year-old Tukwila man got a driver’s license issued to him in his brother’s name of Francisco J. Chavez Bedolla three days after the shooting and then took off. Police believe he may be headed to Eastern Washington or traveling to Mexico. He could also still be here in hiding. Prosecutors have charged him with Assault 1st Degree with a Firearm and issued a $750,000 warrant for his arrest.

Chavez Bedolla is 5’04”, 150 lbs. There are no known vehicles he may be driving. This is the most recent photo of him. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell Bellevue Police where to find him. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com. It is anonymous.